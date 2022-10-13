Rupee edges higher to 82.30 against dollar as oil prices ease

By Asmita Pant

The rupee edged higher to 82.30 against dollar, supported by a decline in crude oil prices though a rise in the greenback against six other peers overseas continued to put pressure on the currency.

The dollar index — which measures the greenback against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — continued its upward movement for the seventh session in a row. It was marginally up at 113.2 at the last count.

The gauge has hovered near 20-year highs for the past few weeks.

Crude oil prices fell on Thursday amid weakening global demand outlook. OPEC on Wednesday slashed its outlook for demand growth this year. Brent crude futures were trading flat at $92.4 per barrel at the last count.

"We expect that the USDINR pair has limited downside upto 81.80 levels, and have higher potential to move towards 83-83.50 levels in the near term," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex Advisors.