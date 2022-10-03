Rupee depreciates to 81.62 as crude oil benchmarks jump

By CNBCTV18.com

The rupee depreciated by as much as 28 paise from its previous close to 81.62 vs dollar on Monday as oil prices jumped ahead of OPEC meeting scheduled on Wednesday, October 5. The greenback moved lower in choppy trade after touching 20-year high against six other peers a week prior.

The RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday had announced a hike of 50 basis points in the repo rate.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against a basket of six peers — was marginally down at 112.1 on the last count.

Crude oil prices surged ahead of OPEC meeting scheduled on October 5. Brent crude futures jumped 3.3 percent to almost $88 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate futures surged 3.4 percent to $82.2 a barrel.