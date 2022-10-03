    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Homemarket Newscurrency News

    Rupee depreciates to 81.62 as crude oil benchmarks jump
    The rupee depreciated by as much as 28 paise against the US dollar on Monday amid surge in global oil benchmarks ahead of OPEC meeting scheduled on Wednesday. The greenback moved lower in choppy trade supporting the domestic currency.

    The rupee depreciated by as much as 28 paise from its previous close to 81.62 vs dollar on Monday as oil prices jumped ahead of OPEC meeting scheduled on Wednesday, October 5. The greenback moved lower in choppy trade after touching 20-year high against six other peers a week prior.
    The RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday had announced a hike of 50 basis points in the repo rate.
    The dollar index — which measures the American currency against a basket of six peers — was marginally down at 112.1 on the last count.
    Crude oil prices surged ahead of OPEC meeting scheduled on October 5. Brent crude futures jumped 3.3 percent to almost $88 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate futures surged 3.4 percent to $82.2 a barrel.
    Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are expected to make a gap-down start on the first trading day of the week.
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
