Rupee bounces to 81.68 against US dollar as equities rebound

By Asmita Pant

Mini The rupee appreciated by 19 paise to 81.68 vs dollar on Tuesday amid fall in greenback and rise in oil prices.

The rupee appreciated by as much as 19 paise from its previous close to 81.68 vs dollar on Tuesday as greenback moved lower in choppy trade. Oil prices jumped ahead of OPEC meeting scheduled on Wednesday, October 5.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against a basket of six peers — was down 0.1 percent at 111.5 on the last count.

Crude oil prices surged ahead of OPEC meeting scheduled on October 5. Brent crude futures rose 1.1 percent to almost $89.8 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate futures surged 0.4 percent to almost $84 a barrel.

"The good for the rupee is intervention by other central banks across has made the RBI’s job facile to tame the dollar value and smoothen the hiccups in the markets," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex.

"For the USDINR, a dip near 81.20 levels could be bought heavily as the support too lies there. On the flipside, 82.00 shall remain a resistance created by RBI and the pair could consolidate in the range between 81.00 to 82.00 levels for a few sessions," Pabari said.