Rupee stays below 83 vs US dollar: A look at key factors at play

The rupee remained unchanged at 83.01 against dollar, near record low, on Thursday, amid rise in greenback against six other peers. Global oil benchmarks traded mixed on Thursday. The rupee had slipped to 83 vs the greenback for the first time on Wednesday.

Here are the factors impacting the rupee:

- Brent oil futures at $92.3, WTI futures at $84.8 a barrel.

- Dollar index up 0.1 percent at 113

- Equities slump reversing gains from previous session

- FII were net sellers on Wednesday. FII offloaded Rs 453.9 crore shares

The dollar index — which measures the greenback against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last seen trading 0.1 percent higher at 113.

Crude oil prices traded mixed in the early hours of the trading session as investors balanced caution over tightening supply against lower demand projections. Brent crude futures were down 0.2 percent at $92.3 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures, however, were last trading 0.3 percent higher at $84.7 per barrel.

"Rupee is likely to trade a 82.70-83.15 range with appreciation bias. We may see the RBI come in to ease sentiment today," said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO of IFA Global.