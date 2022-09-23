    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    market News

    Rupee plunges to all-time low against US dollar
    By Asmita Pant

    The rupee dropped to a record low of 81.09 against the US dollar on Friday as dollar hovered near 20 year high. Rise in oil prices also put pressure on the currency.

    The rupee depreciated by as much as 39 paise to a record low of 81.18 against the US dollar on Friday. The greenback hovered near two-decade highs after the US central bank announcements, putting pressure on the rupee.
    The rupee fell to a record low of 80.86 against dollar on Thursday after the Federal Reserve announced a hike of 75 basis points in the key interest rate — along expected lines.
    Weakness on Dalal Street amid a global sell-off and rise in crude oil price also hurt the rupee.
    Global crude oil prices rose on worries of global economy cast a shadow over fuel demand.
    Brent crude and WTI futures dropped 0.6 percent each to $89.3 and $82.4 a barrel respectively.
    The dollar index — which measures the US currency against six peers other than the rupee — hit a 20-year high of 111.5.
    Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex Advisors, said, "Historically, whenever a big figure in rupee has been taken out, a move of 2.5 rupees an average has been seen within one month of breakout. Overall, with RBI's absence, the rupee is going to test new lows in the short term and we expect the currency to weaken up to 81.80 and 82.00 levels in the near term."
    Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 opened flat on Friday tracing losses across global markets.
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
    First Published: IST
