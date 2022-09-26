    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    currency News

    Rupee falls to record low of 81.54 against dollar
    By Asmita Pant   IST (Updated)

    Rupee fell to a record low of 81.54 vs dollar on Monday as greenback hovered near a fresh two decade high.

    The rupee depreciated by as much as 55 paise to record low of 81.54 against the US dollar, as the greenback hit a fresh two-decade high against six other peers. Oil prices edged higher on Monday adding pressure on the currency.
    The rupee fell to a fresh record low for the third session straight on Monday.
    The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the euro, franc, yen, the Canadian dollar, the pound and the krona — scaled a fresh 20-year high of 114.4. The dollar index was 0.5 percent up at 113.5 on the last count.
    Brent crude futures rose as much as 0.4 percent to $85.4. WTI futures climbed 1.6 percent to almost $80 a barrel, amid recession fears.
    "We expect the USDINR pair to remain volatile with downside support at 80.50 and strong bullish momentum could not rule out 82.50 levels on the upside," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex Advisors.
    Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 extended losses amid selling pressure across most sectors amid negative moves in global markets.
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
    First Published:  IST
