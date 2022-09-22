Rupee hits record low of 80.28 against dollar after Fed rate hike

By Asmita Pant

Mini The rupee depreciated to a record low of 80.28 against the US dollar on Thursday after the Federal Reserve announced a 75 basis point hike. Dollar rose to two decades high supported by the hike

The rupee depreciated by 30 paise to a record low of 80.28 against the US dollar on Thursday after the Federal Reserve announced a 75 basis point hike. Crude oil prices slipped on Fed's rate hike. Dollar rose to two decades high supported by the hike. Weakness on Dalal Street also put pressure on the Indian currency.

he Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate on Wednesday by 75 basis point or three-quarters of a point for a third straight time. The hike signaled more sharp rate hikes to come — an aggressive pace that’s heightening the risk of an eventual recession.

Global crude oil prices fell after Federal Reserve raised interest rates significantly to curb inflation, as worries of global economy casted a shadow over fuel demand.

Brent crude futures fell 0.6 percent to $89.3 a barrel. WTI futures too was 0.6 percent down at $82.4 a barrel.

The dollar index — which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies — jumped to a 20-year high of 111.5.

Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex Advisors, said, "As the FOMC dust settles, its over to the BoE, the SNB, the BoJ and the RBI policies now. Though not a roller coaster one, but another round of bumpy ride can be expected ahead these central banks meetings."

Pabari said there is an increased pressure on RBI after hike by the Fed and markets expect a 40 bps hike by the RBI on its meeting scheduled this month end.

"If RBI lets rupee on its free course in line with the global peers, 80.50 to 81.00 shall be shortly seen," said Pabari.