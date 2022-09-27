Rupee appreciates to 81.49 as dollar retreats from 20-year high

By Asmita Pant

Mini After falling to record lows for three sessions in a row, rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 13 paise to 81.49 vs dollar as greenback retreated from two decade high. Oil prices moved higher but not away from eight month low.

The rupee appreciated by as much as 13 paise to 81.49 against the US dollar on Tuesday, after settling at a record closing low of 81.62 vs the dollar in the previous session.

The greenback eased after hitting a fresh two-decade high against six other peers in the previous session. Crude oil prices climbed but were not far from eight months low hit in the previous session.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the euro, the franc, the yen, the Canadian dollar, the pound and the krona — retreated from 20-year high. It was last down 0.4 percent at 113.6.

Brent crude futures were up 0.6 percent at $83.4 a barrel, but not far from eight months low. WTI futures were last up 0.6 percent.

"RBI has offloaded tonnes of dollars from its FX kitty and while it does that, it has to buy rupee to sell USD. This passive buying of the rupee, along with being on a hiking spree to tame inflation and follow the Fed, has led to a severe liquidity scarcity in the banking system which went into a deficit of over Rs. 27,000 crores from a surplus of Rs. 8.03 lakh crores," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex Advisors.

Pabari said that if RBI keeps selling more on the spot, it will further make the worst adverse and can do severe damage to the economy. "Therefore, the RBI can’t go aggressive in selling, and hence the rupee can be seen moving towards 82.00-82.50 levels, further as now importers will buy in a rush and exporters shall get complacent."