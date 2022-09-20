Rupee appreciates 7 paise to 79.70 against US dollar

By Asmita Pant

Mini The rupee rose seven paise to 79.70 against the US dollar on Tuesday, as oil prices remained largely unchanged. Fall in greenback supported the currency.

The rupee strengthened by seven paise from its previous close to 79.70 against the US dollar on Tuesday, as crude oil rates remained firm. The rupee was supported by fall in the greenback.

Global crude oil benchmarks moved slightly on worries of Fed interest rate hikes affecting the fuel demand. Brent crude futures and WTI futures gained 0.5 percent to $92.5 and $85.8 a barrel, respectively.

The dollar index — which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies — fell 0.4 percent to 109.1.