    market News currency News

    Rupee appreciates 7 paise to 79.70 against US dollar

    Rupee appreciates 7 paise to 79.70 against US dollar

    Rupee appreciates 7 paise to 79.70 against US dollar
    By Asmita Pant

    The rupee rose seven paise to 79.70 against the US dollar on Tuesday, as oil prices remained largely unchanged. Fall in greenback supported the currency.

    The rupee strengthened by seven paise from its previous close to 79.70 against the US dollar on Tuesday, as crude oil rates remained firm. The rupee was supported by fall in the greenback.
    Global crude oil benchmarks moved slightly on worries of Fed interest rate hikes affecting the fuel demand. Brent crude futures and WTI futures gained 0.5 percent to $92.5 and $85.8 a barrel, respectively.
    The dollar index — which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies — fell 0.4 percent to 109.1.
    Indian equity benchmarks — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — is expected to make a gap-up start on Tuesday tracing gains across other Asian equities.
