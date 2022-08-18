    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Rupee declines to 79.60 amid a stronger dollar

    By Asmita Pant   IST (Published)

    The rupee depreciated by 15 paise to touch 79.60 against the US dollar on Thursday amid firmness in dollar. Fall in global crude oil benchmarks, however, capped the losses.

    Amit Pabari, MD at CR Forex said that the rupee is expected to trade within a range of 78.5-80 against the dollar over the short term.
    The dollar index — which measures the US dollar against a basket of currencies — climbed 0.2 percent.
    Crude oil prices fell on Thursday a day after rebounding from six-month lows hit on Tuesday after a larger-than-expected drop in US oil and gasoline stocks.
    Brent crude futures slumped 2.3 percent to $91.5 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were 0.9 percent down at $87.3 a barrel.
    Indian equity benchmarks opened in red mirroring largely negative cues from global markets.
