Rupee closes higher at 71.21 against dollar

Indian rupee closed on a higher note on Thursday against the US dollar as investors cheered easing tensions between the US and Iran.

The local currency settled at 71.21, its highest level against dollar since December 23.

At the foreign bank exchange, the rupee opened strong at 71.43 per dollar as against the previous day's close of 71.69.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.12 per cent to 97.41.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.53 per cent.

"Overnight strong fall in crude prices gave rupee the strength and during the day it kept taking support near 71.60. The levels of 71.65-71.85 shall keep acting as a crucial barrier for dollar/rupee pair whereas 71.45-71.25 as supports in coming sessions," said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities.