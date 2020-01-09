Currency
Rupee closes higher at 71.21 against dollar
Updated : January 09, 2020 06:12 PM IST
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.12 per cent to 97.41.
The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.53 per cent.
Rupee closed on a higher note against the US dollar as investors cheered easing tensions between the US and Iran.
