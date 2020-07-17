Currency
Rupee breaches 75/$ level despite FII outflows; ends higher for the week
Updated : July 17, 2020 05:18 PM IST
The Indian rupee appreciated 17 paise to settle at 75.01 against the US dollar on Friday on account of upbeat domestic equity markets and weakening spot, analysts said. Amid high volatility, the rupee breached 75/$ to witness an intraday high of 74.98/$.
Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FII) have pulled out Rs 4,687.37 crore so far this month from the domestic capital markets.
For the week, the rupee appreciated by 0.23 percent.