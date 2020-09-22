Currency Rupee at 73.5 per dollar: Will it appreciate or depreciate? Updated : September 22, 2020 01:23 PM IST Currently, at 73.50 we are standing in the middle of the rupee scale having equal reasons to appreciate and depreciate The broader medium-term trend for the rupee remains on the stronger side, but the pair can surprise with a turn in the next 10-15 sessions For new orders, one shall not get complacent and begin selling in tranches between 73.60-74.20 levels. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.