Bonds Rupee at 6-month highs; bond yields decline after RBI stability measures Updated : September 01, 2020 01:53 PM IST On the recent appreciation of the rupee, RBI said, it is working towards containing imported inflationary pressures. Traders believe that higher than expected contraction in GDP revived hopes for more rates cuts by the RBI which supported sentiment for government bonds.