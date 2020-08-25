  • SENSEX
Rupee at 5-month high: Here is what is driving the strength in the currency

Updated : August 25, 2020 05:28 PM IST

This strength in the local currency comes amid sustained foreign capital inflows into the Indian market and recent weakness in the safe-haven US dollar.
The foreign portfolio investors have purchased over Rs 46,000 crore so far in the month of August, the highest since March 2019.
