Currency Rupee at 5-month high: Here is what is driving the strength in the currency Updated : August 25, 2020 05:28 PM IST This strength in the local currency comes amid sustained foreign capital inflows into the Indian market and recent weakness in the safe-haven US dollar. The foreign portfolio investors have purchased over Rs 46,000 crore so far in the month of August, the highest since March 2019.