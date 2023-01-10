homemarket Newscurrency Newsrupee appreciates depreciates vs us dollar 15623071.htm

Rupee appreciates to a month high against US dollar

By Sangam Singh  Jan 10, 2023 1:36:54 PM IST (Updated)

Rupee jumped nine paise to open at 82.27 vs the dollar on Tuesday as global crude oil prices eased, and the greenback remained unchanged.

Rupee jumped to 82.05 vs the dollar on a month high on Tuesday as global crude oil prices eased, and the greenback remained unchanged.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc, and the euro — was last trading 0.2 percent higher at 102.9.
Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday as traders awaited clarity on the US Federal Reserve's plans for rate hikes to gauge the impact on the economy and fuel demand. Brent crude futures were 0.5 percent down at $79.3 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures jumped 0.3 percent to $74.4 per barrel at the last count.
"Today, the USDINR is expected to open near 82.20 and is likely to trade in the range of 81.90-82.40 with a downside bias. The factors are in favor of appreciation in the Rupee and could help it to take it towards 81.50-81.00 levels in the near term are falling US Dollar index," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex.
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened higher on Tuesday, mirroring gains across global markets.
 
First Published: Jan 10, 2023 9:19 AM IST

