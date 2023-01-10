Rupee jumped nine paise to open at 82.27 vs the dollar on Tuesday as global crude oil prices eased, and the greenback remained unchanged.
Rupee jumped nine paise to open at 82.27 vs the dollar on Tuesday as global crude oil prices eased, and the greenback remained unchanged.
The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc, and the euro — was last trading 0.2 percent higher at 102.9.
Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday as traders awaited clarity on the US Federal Reserve's plans for rate hikes to gauge the impact on the economy and fuel demand. Brent crude futures were 0.5 percent down at $79.3 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures jumped 0.3 percent to $74.4 per barrel at the last count.
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened higher on Tuesday, mirroring gains across global markets.
First Published: Jan 10, 2023 9:19 AM IST
Rupee appreciates to 82.27 vs dollar
