Rupee vs US dollar: INR falls to 82.03 versus USD

Rupee vs US dollar: INR falls to 82.03 versus USD
By Asmita Pant  Jun 20, 2023 10:41:31 AM IST (Published)

"Rupee remains flat to weak, following the weakness in the Chinese Yuan and other Asian currencies as the Bank of China cuts its key one-year and five-year loan prime rate to support the economy," said CR Forex's Amit Pabari.

The rupee depreciated by nine paise from its previous close to 82.03 vs the US dollar on Tuesday. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.3 percent higher at 102.2.

Crude oil benchmarks extended losses in the session today. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.3 percent lower at $75.8 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.6 percent lower at $71.1 per barrel.
"In June, the focus remained on FEB (Fed, ECB, and BoE) as the same was apparently going to make or break the major currencies. With the first (Fed) keeping the markets confused, and the second (ECB) dusting with a bang, the focus shifts to the latter (BoE) this week as it possibly could drive the dollar this time and not otherwise since GBP remains the most gained currency out of the blue!," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.
