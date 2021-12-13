RBI will let rupee slip to 77/USD; not fight dollar spike: CLSA

Broking firm CLSA does not expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to spend its forex reserves trying to offset a temporary spike in the US dollar ahead of the Federal Reserve’s tightening of interest rates in 2022.

“We think neither the RBI nor the FX market will panic if the rupee weakens on US dollar rising before Fed tightening,” the CLSA note to clients said.

Read Here |

“After all, the RBI's FX reserves, at $690 billion (including forwards), are well above our $600 billion adequacy estimate. As a result, the RBI can easily sell $50 billion to ward off any speculative attack on the rupee,” the note said.

CLSA’s team of economists see the Fed hiking interest rates by 75 basis points in the first half of 2022, and expect the dollar spiking to 1.07 against the Euro.

“We think the RBI will let the rupee slip to Rs77:$1 if the US dollar spikes to US$1.07:1€ in June. The rupee should then return to our Rs73-76.50/ $1 range after the US dollar sells off on news of Fed tightening,” the note said.

CLSA feels that if a stronger-than-expected US growth leads to further Fed hikes, then a ‘risk-on’ trend should spark FX flows to emerging markets (EMs) and support the rupee. India's current account deficit, at 1-1.5 percent of GDP in FY22-23, remains well below the 2-2.5 percent of GDP sustainable level, the note said.