RBI to come out with mobile app for currency notes identification
Updated : July 14, 2019 06:59 PM IST
The RBI said that identification of banknote denomination is key to the successful completion of cash-based transactions by visually impaired persons.
At present, banknotes in the denominations of Rs 10, 20, 50, 100, 200, 500 and 2,000 are in circulation, besides Re 1 notes issued by the Centre.
