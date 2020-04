The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revised the trading hours for debt and currency markets in order to minimize the risks due to the nationwide lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The trading time of Call/notice/term money, Market repo in government securities, Tri-party repo in government securities, Commercial paper and Certificates of Deposit, Repo in Corporate Bonds, Foreign Currency (FCY)/Indian Rupee (INR) Trades including Forex Derivatives and Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives markets has been revised to 10 am to 2 pm.

The Government Securities (Central Government Securities, State Development Loans and Treasury Bills) market timing has been revised to 11 am to 2 pm.

These arrangements will become effective from April 7, Tuesday and continue up to April 17, Friday.

All regular banking services for customers, including RTGS, NEFT, e-kuber and other retail payment systems will continue to be available as per extant timings, RBI said.