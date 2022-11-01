    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newscurrency News

    RBI to launch first pilot of digital rupee today — Here's how it's different from cryptocurrency

    RBI to launch first pilot of digital rupee today — Here's how it's different from cryptocurrency

    RBI to launch first pilot of digital rupee today — Here's how it's different from cryptocurrency
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Anshul   IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) is a digital form of legal tender issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Read this to understand everything about RBI's new project

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will launch the first pilot project for central bank digital currency (CBDC) or e-rupee on Tuesday, i.e. today. The pilot will see nine banks, including SBI, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank, settling secondary market transactions in government securities.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    NPS subscribers can now invest up to 75% in equity — Here's what it means

    NPS subscribers can now invest up to 75% in equity — Here's what it means

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    COP27 explained: What is COP and why is it important?

    COP27 explained: What is COP and why is it important?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Bollywood in a funk: What's ailing the Hindi film industry?

    Bollywood in a funk: What's ailing the Hindi film industry?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Big Tech Tumble: Why giants like Apple, Microsoft, Google are having a rough year

    Big Tech Tumble: Why giants like Apple, Microsoft, Google are having a rough year

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    The pilot project will focus on settlement of secondary market transactions for government securities.
    What exactly is digital currency?
    Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) is a digital form of legal tender issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
    Can it be exchanged for fiat currency?
    Yes, it can be one-for-one as it is a digital form of fiat currency, i.e. the Indian rupee.
    Will it be available to all?
    It will be initially available for the wholesale segment and extended to the retail category in a month. According to RBI, a pilot project for retail e-rupee will start within a month in select locations in closed user groups.
    What will be the prime focus of the launch?
    Going forward, future pilots will focus on wholesale transactions and cross-border payments based on the pilot's learnings. Settlement in central bank money would reduce transaction costs.
    What are the expectations of RBI?
    According to the RBI, using the digital rupee in the wholesale segment is expected to make the interbank market more efficient.
    How will it be different from cryptocurrency?
    CBDC is a digital or virtual currency, but it is not comparable to the private virtual currencies or cryptocurrencies that have mushroomed over the last decade. Private virtual currencies do not represent any person's debt or liabilities as no issuer exists.
    The government has already said that private cryptocurrencies will never be legal tender. The RBI has been strongly opposing private cryptocurrencies as they could have implications on national security and financial stability. This is not the case with digital currency.
    ALSO READ | View: The influence of CBDC and crypto tax on millennial investors
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Central Bank Digital CurrenciesCryptocurrencycurrencypersonal financeRBIReserve Bank of Indiavirtual currency

    Next Article

    A look at KLAY, a token that doubled in value over seven days

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng