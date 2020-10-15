  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Nifty, RIL at day's low; IT index slips
Asian equities slip as vaccine trials, stimulus talks stall
Oil heads for weekly gain amid Norwegian supply cut
Rupee settles 4 paise higher at 73.31 against US dollar
Home Market Currency
Currency

RBI choses growth over inflation, what does it mean for the rupee?

Updated : October 15, 2020 12:24 PM IST

Momentum in the rupee has again kept markets in dilemma after RBI’s recent policy.
The RBI has used its latest monetary policy review to explicitly indicate that it will prioritise the revival of economic growth over inflation.
From the last 10 to 15 trading sessions, we have seen RBI supporting the rupee at 73.00 to 73.20 levels.
RBI choses growth over inflation, what does it mean for the rupee?

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Solar power equipment maker Array raises $1 billion in IPO

Solar power equipment maker Array raises $1 billion in IPO

Infosys expands presence in Mexico, Canada as H-1B visa issue rages on in US

Infosys expands presence in Mexico, Canada as H-1B visa issue rages on in US

WPI inflation rises to 1.32% in September on back of costlier food articles

WPI inflation rises to 1.32% in September on back of costlier food articles

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement