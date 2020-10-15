Currency RBI choses growth over inflation, what does it mean for the rupee? Updated : October 15, 2020 12:24 PM IST Momentum in the rupee has again kept markets in dilemma after RBI’s recent policy. The RBI has used its latest monetary policy review to explicitly indicate that it will prioritise the revival of economic growth over inflation. From the last 10 to 15 trading sessions, we have seen RBI supporting the rupee at 73.00 to 73.20 levels. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.