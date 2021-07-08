Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • market>
    • currency>
    • RBI asks banks to shift from LIBOR to alternative reference rates by Dec 31

    RBI asks banks to shift from LIBOR to alternative reference rates by Dec 31

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The Reserve Bank on Thursday asked banks and financial institutions to use any widely accepted alternative reference rate (AAR) instead of LIBOR (London Interbank Offered Rates) as the reference rate for entering into new financial contracts.

    RBI asks banks to shift from LIBOR to alternative reference rates by Dec 31
    The Reserve Bank on Thursday asked banks and financial institutions to use any widely accepted alternative reference rate (AAR) instead of LIBOR (London Interbank Offered Rates) as the reference rate for entering into new financial contracts.
    The Reserve Bank's directive follows a decision of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), UK which on March 5, 2021 had announced that all LIBOR settings would either cease to be provided by any administrator or would no longer be representative.
    In order to deal with the emerging situation, the RBI has asked banks and financial institutions to "cease entering into new financial contracts that reference LIBOR as a benchmark and instead use any widely accepted alternative reference rate (ARR), as soon as practicable and in any case by December 31, 2021."
    The financial institutions, it suggested, should incorporate robust fallback clauses in all financial contracts that reference LIBOR and the maturity of which is after the announced cessation date of the LIBOR settings.
    The RBI has also advised the financial institutions to cease using the Mumbai Interbank Forward Outright Rate (MIFOR), a benchmark which references the LIBOR, latest by December 31, 2021. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had in August 2020 asked banks to frame a board-approved plan, outlining an assessment of exposures linked to LIBOR and steps to be taken to address risks arising from the cessation of LIBOR, including preparation for the adoption of the ARR.
    While certain US dollar LIBOR settings will continue to be published till June 30, 2023, the extension of the timeline for cessation is primarily aimed at ensuring roll-off of USD LIBOR-linked legacy contracts, and not to encourage continued reliance on LIBOR.
    "It is, therefore, expected that contracts referencing LIBOR may generally be undertaken after December 31, 2021, only for the purpose of managing risks arising out of LIBOR contracts (e.g. hedging contracts, novation, market-making in support of client activity, etc.), contracted on or before December 31, 2021," the RBI said.
    It has also asked banks and financial institutions to incorporate robust fallback clauses, preferably well before the respective cessation dates, in all financial contracts that reference LIBOR and the maturity of which is after the announced cessation date of the respective LIBOR settings. The central bank also said it will continue to monitor the evolving global and domestic situation with regard to the transition away from LIBOR and proactively take steps to mitigate associated risks in order to ensure a smooth transition.
    Tags

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Motors306.35 -10.75 -3.39
    JSW Steel668.25 -22.15 -3.21
    Hindalco383.10 -10.55 -2.68
    Bajaj Auto4,077.30 -110.95 -2.65
    ONGC117.05 -2.85 -2.38
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Steel1,189.75 -28.05 -2.30
    Sun Pharma667.00 -13.35 -1.96
    SBI424.40 -8.15 -1.88
    ICICI Bank641.70 -11.95 -1.83
    Dr Reddys Labs5,469.00 -92.00 -1.65
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Motors306.35 -10.75 -3.39
    JSW Steel668.25 -22.15 -3.21
    Hindalco383.10 -10.55 -2.68
    Bajaj Auto4,077.30 -110.95 -2.65
    ONGC117.05 -2.85 -2.38
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Steel1,189.75 -28.05 -2.30
    Sun Pharma667.00 -13.35 -1.96
    SBI424.40 -8.15 -1.88
    ICICI Bank641.70 -11.95 -1.83
    Dr Reddys Labs5,469.00 -92.00 -1.65

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.70500.09000.12
    Euro-Rupee88.54500.37500.43
    Pound-Rupee102.8760-0.3340-0.32
    Rupee-100 Yen0.68030.00610.90
    View More