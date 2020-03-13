  • SENSEX
RBI announces six-month US Dollar sell/buy swaps to provide liquidity

Updated : March 13, 2020 08:06 AM IST

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday announced that it will undertake a six-month US Dollar sell/buy swaps to provide liquidity to the foreign exchange market.
The decision comes after the rupee had crashed to 74.34 against the US dollar in the previous session, close to its all-time low of 74.48 hit in October 2018.
The first sell/buy swap auction involving $2 billion will be held on Monday.
