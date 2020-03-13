RBI announces six-month US Dollar sell/buy swaps to provide liquidity

To avert the coronavirus risks, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday announced that it will undertake a six-month US Dollar sell/buy swaps to provide liquidity to the foreign exchange market. The first sell/buy swap auction involving $2 billion will be held on Monday and the swaps will be conducted through auctions in several tranches, the central bank announced.

The decision comes after the rupee had crashed to 74.34 against the US dollar in the previous session, close to its all-time low of 74.48 hit in October 2018.

"On a review of current financial market conditions and taking into consideration the requirement of US dollars in the market, it has been decided to undertake 6-month US dollar sell/buy swaps to provide liquidity to the foreign exchange market. The swaps will be conducted through the auction route in multiple tranches. The auctions will be multiple price based, i.e., successful bids will be accepted at their respective quoted premiums," RBI said in a statement.

The action comes as the financial markets worldwide are facing intense selling pressures on extreme risk aversion due to the spread of coronavirus infections, compounded by the slump in international crude prices and a decline in bond yields in advanced economies.

Flight to safety has led to a spike in volatility across all asset classes, with several emerging market currencies experiencing downside pressures. Mismatches in US dollar liquidity have become accentuated across the world, it added.