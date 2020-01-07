RBI allows banks to trade in forex outside market hours

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday permitted select banks to conduct foreign exchange trading beyond markets hours. The RBI allowed category-I banks to offer foreign exchange prices to users at all times, out of their Indian books, either by a domestic sales team or through their overseas branches.

Currently, banks are allowed to offer forex services between 9 AM and 5 PM. The order will allow forex trading round the clock.

Dealers hailed the move as a step in the right direction to help traders hedge their bets on the domestic front.

"Transactions beyond onshore market hours. Transactions with person resident outside India, through their foreign branches and subsidiaries, may also be undertaken beyond onshore market hours," the RBI said in a release.