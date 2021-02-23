  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Currency

Crude oil prices continue to rise: Here's how will the dollar-rupee pair react?

Updated : February 23, 2021 03:46 PM IST

The price of Brent oil has risen by over 50 percent since the end of October after having remained range-bound for 6 months.
This rebound in the prices was on the back of production cuts maintained by oil-producing countries.
OPEC+ said it will keep pushing to quickly clear the oil surplus left behind by the pandemic.
Crude oil prices continue to rise: Here's how will the dollar-rupee pair react?

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Maharashtra govt seeks 1-month extension from court to decide on General Motors plant closure plea

Maharashtra govt seeks 1-month extension from court to decide on General Motors plant closure plea

Heranba Industries IPO subscribed 65% so far on Day 1

Heranba Industries IPO subscribed 65% so far on Day 1

Sebi imposes Rs 1 cr fine on Alchemist Infra Realty, 4 others for unregistered investment activities

Sebi imposes Rs 1 cr fine on Alchemist Infra Realty, 4 others for unregistered investment activities

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement