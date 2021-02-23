Crude oil prices continue to rise: Here's how will the dollar-rupee pair react? Updated : February 23, 2021 03:46 PM IST The price of Brent oil has risen by over 50 percent since the end of October after having remained range-bound for 6 months. This rebound in the prices was on the back of production cuts maintained by oil-producing countries. OPEC+ said it will keep pushing to quickly clear the oil surplus left behind by the pandemic. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply