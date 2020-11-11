Currency It’s a make or break for US currency: Will the dollar fall below 92-mark or rebound? Updated : November 11, 2020 01:26 PM IST Despite the pullback in the dollar from 94.50 to 92.20 levels, the spot remains above the September low of 91.75 levels. The dollar hit a 10-week low as investors dumped dollar by buying major currencies on expectations that Biden’s win would lead to a calmer White House Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.