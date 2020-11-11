  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Nifty settles at 12,750; metal, pharma stocks gain
Asia shares follow Wall Street higher on US gridlock bets
Oil falls as renewed lockdowns counter COVID-19 vaccine hopes
Rupee slumps 35 paise to 74.76 against US dollar
Home Market Currency
Currency

It’s a make or break for US currency: Will the dollar fall below 92-mark or rebound?

Updated : November 11, 2020 01:26 PM IST

Despite the pullback in the dollar from 94.50 to 92.20 levels, the spot remains above the September low of 91.75 levels.
The dollar hit a 10-week low as investors dumped dollar by buying major currencies on expectations that Biden’s win would lead to a calmer White House
It’s a make or break for US currency: Will the dollar fall below 92-mark or rebound?

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Stock Market Highlights: Market ends nearly 1% higher each, Nifty settles at 12,750; metal, pharma stocks gain most

Stock Market Highlights: Market ends nearly 1% higher each, Nifty settles at 12,750; metal, pharma stocks gain most

Apple introduces the next generation of Mac with M1 chip: Here's all you need to know

Apple introduces the next generation of Mac with M1 chip: Here's all you need to know

Boris Johnson, Joe Biden pledge to work together closely in 1st phone call

Boris Johnson, Joe Biden pledge to work together closely in 1st phone call

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement