Currency Is the dollar weakness is backing strength in rupee? Updated : July 21, 2020 02:05 PM IST This month India try has witnessed an outflow of $1.2 billion so far and RBI has bought approximately $9 billion reserves taking it to $516.36 billion. Contrasting to its nature, this time the US dollar seems to have losing its allure as a "haven asset."