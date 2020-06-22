Currency Is the dollar strength inherent or is merely supported by euro and pound weakness? Updated : June 22, 2020 03:57 PM IST The dollar index began its upward rally, after the US FOMC meeting which lacked any additional stimulus from the Fed. The dollar also got to recover against its high-yielding rivals like the euro (EUR) and pound (GBP). Also, profit-taking on risker stocks and worries about the second wave of coronavirus cases gave a boost to the US currency. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply