Is the dollar strength inherent or is merely supported by euro and pound weakness?

Updated : June 22, 2020 03:57 PM IST

The dollar index began its upward rally, after the US FOMC meeting which lacked any additional stimulus from the Fed.
The dollar also got to recover against its high-yielding rivals like the euro (EUR) and pound (GBP).
Also, profit-taking on risker stocks and worries about the second wave of coronavirus cases gave a boost to the US currency.
