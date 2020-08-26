  • SENSEX
Is Rupee on it’s way towards 73 per dollar?

Updated : August 26, 2020 02:46 PM IST

A lot of exporters would be surprised by this sudden and sharp move that rupee delivered after having been trading dead for a longer time
The nature of rupee suggests, the longer the pair trades range-bound, the sharper and stronger is the breakout.
With RBI’s change in stance in forex intervention coupled with the need to bring down bond yields, the rupee is likely to shift its trajectory on a stronger side.
