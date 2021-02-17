Is pound on its endemic way of long term bearish trend? Updated : February 17, 2021 12:44 PM IST In December, Jan 2021 the UK’s economy was taken aback due to rising COVID cases and lockdowns. Exporters are suggested to wait for export hedging and they can target 103.50-104 levels with a stop loss of 100.20 on a weekly closing basis. Overall, breakout suggests stronger bullishness in the upcoming weeks. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply