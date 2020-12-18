Currency Institutionalisation of Bitcoin seems to have started; up 220% in 2020 Updated : December 18, 2020 04:26 PM IST Bitcoin has almost tripled this year, rising nearly 220 percent on a year-to-date basis, after losing 25 percent in March amid the coronavirus outbreak. Such a robust rally has piqued investors' interest in the cryptocurrency and the currency has also become investible for institutions. Jefferies informs that in mid-August and September invested in the Bitcoin equivalent of $425 million. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.