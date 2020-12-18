  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Currency
Currency

Institutionalisation of Bitcoin seems to have started; up 220% in 2020

Updated : December 18, 2020 04:26 PM IST

Bitcoin has almost tripled this year, rising nearly 220 percent on a year-to-date basis, after losing 25 percent in March amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Such a robust rally has piqued investors' interest in the cryptocurrency and the currency has also become investible for institutions.
Jefferies informs that in mid-August and September invested in the Bitcoin equivalent of $425 million.
Institutionalisation of Bitcoin seems to have started; up 220% in 2020

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat but at record close; up over 1.5% for the week

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat but at record close; up over 1.5% for the week

Finablr sold to Israeli-UAE consortium for $1: Report

Finablr sold to Israeli-UAE consortium for $1: Report

Gold rate today: Yellow metal falls near Rs 50,300 level; Silver dips 1%; Buy on dips, analysts suggest

Gold rate today: Yellow metal falls near Rs 50,300 level; Silver dips 1%; Buy on dips, analysts suggest

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement