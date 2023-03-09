Despite US Fed pressure and inflow challenges, here's why the Indian rupee is a bright spot

Forex watchers and economists believe that while there are chances for the rupee to see a slight moderation from the current level versus the US dollar, the weakness could be limited and this reads good news in the currently volatile global economic scenario.

The near-term outlook for the Indian rupee has brightened despite expectations that the Federal Reserve (US central bank) will probably hike interest rates by 50 basis points in March and will not hit the pause button anytime soon.

It is noteworthy here that the rupee was one of the worst-performing currencies last year in Asia but has reversed fortunes come 2023 and is ranked the third-best currency so far behind the Indonesian rupiah and the Philippine peso.

Near-term Rupee Outlook

Forex watchers and economists believe that while there are chances for the rupee to see a slight moderation from the current level, the weakness could be limited.

“There is no change in outlook for rupee due to Fed hawkishness. In fact, India has been doing really well on all fronts,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors.

“The problem for India is inflows, which have stopped. As inflows came in March we saw the rupee moving up to 81.63. It's going to be a two-way market till talks of inflation and interest rate hikes continue. My take is 81-83 with RBI protecting at both ends.”

Others believe that the rupee path will be dictated by domestic and global scenarios which are currently shaky and uncertain. The volatility is likely to remain high as flows will be continuously swaying on and off from Emerging Markets (EMs) to Developed Markets (DMs).

‘Biggest risks to the rupee are inflows which have dwindled down to near zero as FPIs continue to sell. Due to Fed rate hikes, they are getting better rates into currencies with least risk like USD,” Bhansali, from Finrex Treasury Advisors added.

“Second biggest risk is prices of oil moving up higher. The third risk is an escalation of conflict in Ukraine as Russia continues its offensive and the fourth risk is a fall in exports due to recession lingering in different parts of the world."

India's foreign currency reserves stood at a five-month high in January.

“After net dollar purchases in Nov-Dec ‘22 and likely in Jan ‘23, the RBI is expected to have switched to dollar sales since Feb to defend one-sided weakness in the rupee and keep intraday volatility in check,” said Radhika Rao, Senior Economist at DBS Bank.

“Rebuilding foreign reserves is likely to face two steps forward one step back move, justifying the central bank’s proactive stance on rebuilding its buffer. This might keep the USD/INR from decisively breaking above 83.0, notwithstanding a bid dollar tone.”

The Year That Was...

India’s forex reserves fell in 2022 as the RBI intervened to protect the rupee, which weakened past 83 against the dollar in October. Reserves in Asia’s third-largest economy started rising again later last year as major currencies strengthened against the dollar.

Last year, the rupee slid nearly 10 percent against the dollar and breached the 83 mark in October, a record low but since then it has strengthened despite a volatile macro environment, threats from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and global investors swaying towards the safe haven– US dollar.

Most emerging market currencies along with the rupee came under pressure after Fed Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed that the Fed is determined to bring inflation down to its 2 percent target and an aggressive rate hike cycle will possibly continue to slow the stubbornly high inflation in the US.

Macro-Policy Action

Back home, the RBI will most probably follow the US central bank’s footsteps and keep tightening in order to tame the red-hot inflation.

That is despite economic data indicating growth to be below expectations in the last quarter as a gloomy global outlook and rising borrowing costs hurt manufacturing and consumption.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India has reportedly been selling dollars, both onshore and offshore, to prevent the rupee from weakening below the 83 handle, according to several market participants, and will continue its vigil.