Rupee opens sharply lower against dollar
Updated : January 27, 2020 09:10 AM IST
The rupee started at 71.51 per dollar against Friday's close of Rs 71.32.
Global stocks tumbled as investors grew increasingly anxious about the economic impact of China's spreading virus outbreak.
