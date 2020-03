Rupee opens little changed at 75.87 per dollar on Thursday against previous close of 75.88. On Tuesday, rupee had gained against the greenback after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government is working on an economic package to deal with the coronavirus crisis. On Wednesday, forex market was shut on account of Gudi Pawa.

Meanwhile, a two-day equities rally lost momentum on Thursday, and investors sold riskier currencies, as stimulus negotiations dragged on in Washington and investors fretted over a likely spike in US jobless claims.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan wobbled either side of flat. Japan's Nikkei slumped 4 percent and US stock futures fell 1 percent..

Oil prices were mixed on Thursday following three days of gains, with the prospect of rapidly dwindling demand due to coronavirus travel bans and lockdowns offsetting hopes a US $2 trillion emergency stimulus will shore up economic activity.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 4 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $24.45 as of 0018 GMT, while Brent crude futures rose 12 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $27.51.