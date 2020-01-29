Rupee opens 9 paise higher against dollar

The Indian rupee opened Wednesday's session on a higher note against dollar. The domestic currency started at 71.23 per dollar against Tuesday's close of Rs 71.32.

Asian shares, meanwhile, erased earlier gains on Wednesday, swinging into negative territory as a spike in new Chinese virus cases sent Hong Kong stocks tumbling and fuelled fears about the economic impact of the outbreak.

Oil prices rose for a second day on Wednesday, standing on firmer ground after a five-day fall on talk OPEC could extend oil cuts if a new coronavirus hurts demand, while data showing a decline in U.S. stockpiles helped steady prices.

Brent crude was last seen 33 cents, or 0.6 percent high at $59.84 a barrel.