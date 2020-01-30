Currency
Rupee opens 16 paise lower against dollar
Updated : January 30, 2020 09:14 AM IST
Asian stocks slipped while gold and bonds were in demand on Thursday.
Oil prices fell as the death toll from the new virus in China climbed to 170.
Brent was last seen 35 cents, or 0.6 percent down at $59.46 a barrel.
