Rupee opens 16 paise lower against dollar

The Indian rupee opened Thursday's session on a lower note against dollar. The domestic currency started at 71.41 per dollar against Wednesday's close of Rs 71.25.

Asian stocks, meanwhile, slipped while gold and bonds were in demand on Thursday as worries about the spread of a new virus from China sent investors heading for safety.

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, as expected, although bank Chairman Jerome Powell's comments about a low inflation outlook added to US government bonds' appeal.

Oil prices also fell as the death toll from the new virus in China climbed to 170 and more airlines cancelled flights to the country's major cities, while rising US crude inventories added to the negative tone.