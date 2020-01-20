Rupee opens flat against dollar

The Indian rupee started Monday's session on a flat note.

The domestic currency opened at 71.09 per dollar against Friday's close of Rs 71.08.

Asian shares, meanwhile, neared a 20-month top as Wall Street extended its run of record peaks on solid US economic data and lashes of liquidity from the Federal Reserve.

Oil prices jumped as oilfields in southwest Libya began shutting down after forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar closed a pipeline, potentially reducing national output to a fraction of its normal level.

Early turnover in Asian shares was light with US stock and bond markets closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Brent crude futures were last seen 76 cents up at $65.61 a barrel.