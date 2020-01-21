#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
Rupee opens 8 paise lower against dollar

Updated : January 21, 2020 09:18 AM IST

The rupee started at 71.18 per dollar against Monday's close of Rs 71.10.
Oil prices eased as investors appeared to shrug off earlier supply concerns.
Brent crude was last seen 30 cents, or 0.5 percent down at $64.90 per barrel.
