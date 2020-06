India’s foreign exchange reserves crossed an important milestone of $500 billion on June 5. This demonstrates India’s substantial external-sector strength, but at the same time opens up a few interesting policy dilemmas.

FX Reserves have gone up by $40 billion in 2020, in particular by $22 billion from May onwards. After adjusting for valuation changes and return on forex reserves, the net forex intervention in 2020 could be $30bn.

What explains the inflexion point in forex intervention from May?

While there have been $20 billion portfolio outflows from mid-February, the RBI was conservative in its FX intervention in March-April when it sold only $5 billion to temper the exchange rate move. Portfolio flows have turned marginally positive in June, but on their own cannot explain this spurt in forex reserves.

As we await the trade data for May, we suspect that the current account might have turned substantially positive in this period and also some recent lumpy FDI flows could have been mopped up by the RBI.

Will RBI intervene more?

Historically, RBI’s forex intervention has followed the BoP trends closely (after adjusting for some components of BoP which do not flow through the FX market). Only going by that logic, RBI might have already intervened almost half of our forecasted FY21E BoP surplus of $34 billion in just two months.

This opens up two possibilities – one, we are undershooting on our FY21E BoP forecasts or two, RBI is intervening more than the BoP surplus.

Forex reserves are more than sufficient on the adequacy metrics – import cover of more than 13 months against last 5-year average of 11 months, short-term debt would be ~20 percent of FX reserves, and even volatile capital flows have likely dropped below 80 percent of reserves.

Apart from intervening to neutralize a large BoP surplus, the RBI could also be preparing buffer reserves as protection against unforeseen circumstances like India sovereign rating being downgraded to non-investment grade or ensuring that a relatively weaker rupee provides some growth support in challenging times.

However, RBI’s rolling 12-month intervention could have already crossed 2 percent of GDP which could invite some caution from the US Treasury report and create unease in India-US relations.

Impact on liquidity and rupee

Large FX intervention has pushed the adjusted reserve money growth to a stupendous 17 percent YY. When the money multiplier normalizes, this could push the M3 growth higher and pose some macro stability issues and constrain further FX intervention if the RBI also wants to start OMOs.

This asymmetric intervention of RBI has led to rupee being one of the worst-performing EM currencies from May onwards, resulting in a sharp correction of 36-country trade-weighted REER to 114 by end-May from 119 in December 2019.