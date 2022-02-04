India's foreign exchange reserves down by more than $4.5 billion to $629.8 billion: RBI data

The country's foreign exchange reserves declined by $4.531 billion to stand at $629.755 billion in the week ended January 28, central bank data showed on Friday.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report, in the previous week ended January 21, the reserves had decreased by $678 million to $634.28 billion. It touched a lifetime high of $642.45 billion in the week ended September 3, 2021.

During the reporting week ended January 28, the decrease in the reserves was on account of a fall in the foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves, and gold reserves.

FCAs tumbled by $3.5 billion to $566.1 billion, as per weekly data by the RBI.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves dipped by $844 million to $39.5 billion in the reporting week.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) declined by $141 million to $19 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF also dipped by $42 million to $5.18 billion, the data showed.

