Rupee rises to 82.72 versus the US dollar

Rupee rose 11 paise from its previous close on Monday at 82.72 vs the US dollar amid rise in global crude oil benchmarks and value of greenback against a basket of six peers. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.1 percent higher at 103.9.

Crude oil prices rose on Monday, extending gains from the previous session. Brent crude futures were trading 0.5 percent higher at $83.5 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures were trading 0.5 percent higher at $76.9 per barrel at the last count.

"Correlating a jump of more than three percent in the US Dollar index with the rupee, the local currency hasn't depreciated much, although it is quoting 50 paise away from an all-time low. The major reason behind the same could be RBI's bold intention of intervention. Recent data shows, they sold $8.3 billion, the sharpest fall in reserves in 10 months for the week ending 10th Feb. Overall, 82.75-83.00 is likely to be protected by RBI and FDI flows. Market eyes today's SBI AT-I bond sale of Rs. 10,000 crores. If the pair breaches 82.45 this week then it could correct toward 82.20 to 82.00," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

