Rupee at 82.81 versus US dollar, key factors here

Rupee remained largely unchanged vs the US dollar amid ease in global crude oil benchmarks and fall in the value of greenback against a basket of six peers.

Rupee remained largely unchanged from its previous close on Wednesday at 82.81 vs the US dollar amid ease in global crude oil benchmarks and fall in the value of greenback against a basket of six peers. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.1 percent lower at 104.

Crude oil prices eased slightly as investors globally await the US Fed's comments after recent data pointed to the possibility of more interest hikes. Brent crude futures were trading 0.2 percent lower at $82.9 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures too were trading 0.2 percent lower at $76.2 per barrel at the last count.

"Despite a narrowing trade deficit, and recent inflows on the back of RBI green bonds and HDFC bonds, the USD-INR has remained on the higher side indicating the increased urge of buying dollars on any mini-intraday dips. Well, as the silence is followed by a storm, the same could be implied for the current silence in the rupee. The longer the pair would trade choppy, the stronger would be the breakout. Looking at the divergence with the DXY and other EM’s and pipeline of inflows, the rupee could is likely to move towards 82.00 levels in the sessions to come," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened lower on Wednesday.