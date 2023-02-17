Rupee falls to 82.80 vs the US dollar

Rupee opened eight paise higher vs US dollar amid fall in global crude oil benchmarks and gain in value of greenback against a basket of six peers putting pressure on the currency.

Rupee opened eight paise higher from its previous close on Friday at 82.80 vs US dollar amid fall in global crude oil benchmarks. Value of greenback against a basket of six peers, however, rose putting pressure on the currency.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.5 percent higher at 104.3.

Crude oil prices rose on Friday, reversing gains from the previous session, heading to finish week lower amid US rate hike worries. Brent crude futures were trading 1.1 percent lower at $84.2 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures were trading 1.2 percent lower at $77.6 per barrel at the last count.

"After India's biggest bond issue of $ 3.3 billion by HDFC, the focus shifts to Tata steel and NABARD's $0.50 billion each and SBI's green bond issue of $1.2 billion. EM currencies are up by roughly 4.5 percent. Whereas, rupee after testing 80.50 and 80.90 depreciated back to October levels. The performance gap between these is likely to narrow down, not fully but at least by 1 to 1.50 percent. And thus, Rupee could appreciate," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

"Lastly, RBI interventions have played a crucial role in the rupee’s volatility and level over the last many months. This time too, it has been observed that they have protected the 82.80 to 83.00 zone. They might use their reserves and forward to manage the rupee levels," Pabari added.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened lower on Friday.