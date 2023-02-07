English
Rupee climbs to 82.65 versus US dollar
By Asmita Pant  Feb 7, 2023 9:13:43 AM IST

Rupee opened eight paise higher vs the US dollar amid fall in the value of greenback against a basket of six peers and jump in global crude oil benchmarks. The currency ended 90 paise lower at 82.73 vs dollar on Monday.

Rupee opened eight paise higher from its previous close at 82.65 vs the US dollar on Tuesday amid fall in the value of greenback against a basket of six peers and jump in global crude oil benchmarks. The currency ended 90 paise lower at 82.73 vs dollar on Monday.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was trading 0.2 percent lower at 103.3.
Crude oil prices rose on Tuesday, extending gains from previous session as Turkey earthquake triggered supply concerns and China demand optimism. Brent crude futures were trading one percent higher at $81.8 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures were trading 1.1 percent higher at $74.9 per barrel at the last count.
"For the rupee, it seems like RBI would defend the 83.00 mark and the rupee could face some resistance therein. Overall, between 82.50-83.00 remains a good selling zone, and if the rupee corrects towards 82.50 marks during the day, then the unit is likely to move towards 82.00 first and then towards 81.80 in the coming sessions also backed by inflow pertaining to the second tranche of RBI green bond worth Rs. 4000 crores," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open higher on Tuesday.
Catch the latest market updates with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
