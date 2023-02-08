Rupee unchanged versus US dollar, at 82.69 against greenback

Rupee remained flat vs the US dollar amid steadiness in value of greenback against a basket of six peers. Global crude oil benchmarks too remained steady putting pressure on the currency.

Rupee remained flat on Wednesday at 82.69 vs the US dollar, up one paise from its previous close amid steadiness in value of greenback against a basket of six peers. Global crude oil benchmarks remained largely unchanged putting pressure on the currency. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was trading 0.1 percent lower at 103.2.

Crude oil prices moved mixed on Wednesday. Brent crude futures were trading 0.1 percent lower at $83.7 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures were trading 0.2 percent higher at $77.3 per barrel at the last count.

"The rupee’s annualized forward premiums came under pressure and declined to 2.10 percent, the lowest level in a month due to renewed bets that the US Fed would continue its aggressive interest rate hike vs the presumed dovish RBI. The DXY is likely to trade in the range of 103-104 levels this week ," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.