Rupee rises 15 paise versus the US dollar ahead of Budget 2023

Rupee opened 15 paise higher from its previous close at 81.77 against the US dollar on Wednesday, ahead of the Union Budget 2023 amid steadiness in the value of greenback against a basket of six peers. Global crude oil benchmarks edged higher on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the currency slipped 42 paise to 81.92 vs dollar.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was trading flat near 102.

Crude oil prices moved higher as US recession fear ease. Brent crude futures were trading 0.2 percent higher at $85.6 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.3 percent higher at $79.1 per barrel at the last count.

The Federal Reserve is scheduled to announce its rate hike decision on Wednesday February 1. It is expected to slow the rate hiking. The announcement will be a major focus point as an increase in the rate hike leads to upsurge in the value of the dollar against a basket of six currencies, which in turn leads to a depreciation in the value of rupee.

"Rupee is likely to remain under pressure due to falling exports, and strong import bills, which could widen India’s current account deficit," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex. He added, "Now all eyes would be on the US Fed FOMC outcome tonight as the markets have discounted a 25 bps hike, but if any surprises are given, could push the DXY above 102.50 levels."

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open higher ahead of the Budget.